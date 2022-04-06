- Browns re-sign a kicker despite poor performance in 2021 (Yahoo) “Only one kicker with 10 or more attempts in 2021 had a lower conversion rate than McLaughlin, Matt Ammendola of the New York Jets converted just 68.4% of his kicks.”
- What the Browns are getting in Ethan Pocic (Browns Wire) “Pocic entered the season on a one-year prove-it deal and despite missing some time early in the season with hamstring and knee injuries, came back and played very well. Pocic is a great contributor as a run blocker and can start at either center or guard.”
- Chase Winovich Is Excited To Join The Cleveland Browns (Browns Nation) “Obviously there’s mixed emotions any time you go through such a life event, but I was just ecstatic”, Winovich explained to Zegura in their interview. “From the moment I talked to my family, and the proximity to my family in Pittsburgh (Winovich grew up in Jefferson Hills, PA, just south of Pittsburgh) and Toledo, and to be a Cleveland Brown, it’s a real honor. I’m so excited. The Dawg Pound, baby, let’s go!”
- Cleveland Browns’ Demetric Felton visits troops and families at Alaska military bases on USO tour (19 News) “My excitement for this trip to Alaska is at an all-time high to show my appreciation for our servicemen and servicewomen,” Felton said. “My father served multiple stints in the military and we moved around the country from time to time, so to use my love of football and support those who make significant sacrifices and make our lives much easier will be life-changing.”
- Why Amari Cooper Is A Perfect Fit In The Browns Offense (YouTube) Quincy Carrier breaks down why Amari Cooper fits in perfectly with the Browns’ offense.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/6/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
