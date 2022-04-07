- Why wasn’t Deshaun Watson charged? What prosecutors needed to file charges (Cleveland.com) “Any strict examination of the lack of charges against Watson is hampered by a mountain of unknowns, attributable to tight-lipped officials and Texas’ stringent grand jury secrecy laws.”
- Cleveland Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s brother Joshua found dead in Virginia; police investigating incident as homicide (wkyc) “The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, and sources have confirmed to 3News he is indeed the brother of Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah.”
- NFL Draft: Two high level receiver prospects are set to visit with the Browns (Browns Wire) “Despite the addition of Cooper at the position and no longer having their top pick, the Browns are bringing in two receivers, Treylon Burks and Christian Watson, for visits on Friday”
- Cleveland Browns announce jersey numbers for new additions (Sports Illustrated) “Cleveland Browns have announced the jersey numbers for their new additions to this point. This includes quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper”
- 3 Reasons why Cleveland Browns adding big-boot punters is pointless (Fansided) “The Browns announced Monday they signed former Green Bay Packers punter Corey Bojorquez. Bojorquez is reportedly the owner of the longest punt in the NFL last year. Such news has Browns Twitter excited that Bojorquez might be able to flip the field for the Browns next season.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/7/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
