Draft INSIGHT: EDGE Boye Mafe

Myles Garrett cannot become the main pass rusher this year. There is no word on whether the Browns will re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, and even if they do, a young pass rushing buck will need to come in and be groomed or start right away.

Mafe tore up the Senior Bowl this year against some of the nation’s best offensive linemen. He as basically unblock-able.

On the Tuesday diary of the Senior Bowl write-up posted on DawgsByNature.com, here is the summary:

“Minnesota DE Boye Mafe (6’-4”, 265 pounds) is the defender that most scouts were talking about before today’s practice and he did not disappoint. He clearly is an explosive player. Several times he blew through the block to have a clear shot at whoever was behind the offensive lineman. A lot of upside with this guy. Will need more bend off the edge also as he plays more upright and is a high-impact guy. There were few times he was actually blocked.”

The Browns have the Number 44 pick in the second round and currently Mafe is ranked #42 so he just could be available.

Specifics:

College: Minnesota

Height: 6’-4”

Weight: 265 pounds

40-time: 4.53

Career Tackles: 87

Career Forced Fumbles: 3

Career Sacks: 15

Career Tackles for Loss: 19.5

Career starts: 31

Positives:

Excellent balance

7 sacks in 2021

Violent hands

Elite speed with quickness

Constant motor

Can cover backs with natural coverage skills

Tremendous explosiveness

Second Team All-Big 10 2021

Reese’s Senior Bowl Player of the Game

Consistent hustler

A run-and-chase defender

Excellent pass rusher

Negatives:

Not instinctive as a run defender

Often stands straight up and ruins his leverage

Will win with speed but cannot rely on technique

Trouble with double-teams

Limited run stoppage skills

Will take unneeded angles in pursuit

Expert Draft Site Analysis

DraftWire.com

NFL teams will easily see the rare talent Mafe brings to the table, as well as the obvious growth he had through the years leading up to an excellent Senior Bowl. He has the talent to be the best rusher in this class, but just needs a bit more refinement before he can become a dominant player at the next level. His athleticism and upside could have him landing in the first round. Is a Top-40 player.