Draft INSIGHT: EDGE Boye Mafe

Myles Garrett cannot become the main pass rusher this year. There is no word on whether the Browns will re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, and even if they do, a young pass rushing buck will need to come in and be groomed or start right away.
Mafe tore up the Senior Bowl this year against some of the nation’s best offensive linemen. He as basically unblock-able.
On the Tuesday diary of the Senior Bowl write-up posted on DawgsByNature.com, here is the summary:
“Minnesota DE Boye Mafe (6’-4”, 265 pounds) is the defender that most scouts were talking about before today’s practice and he did not disappoint. He clearly is an explosive player. Several times he blew through the block to have a clear shot at whoever was behind the offensive lineman. A lot of upside with this guy. Will need more bend off the edge also as he plays more upright and is a high-impact guy. There were few times he was actually blocked.”
The Browns have the Number 44 pick in the second round and currently Mafe is ranked #42 so he just could be available.
Specifics:
College: Minnesota
Height: 6’-4”
Weight: 265 pounds
40-time: 4.53
Career Tackles: 87
Career Forced Fumbles: 3
Career Sacks: 15
Career Tackles for Loss: 19.5
Career starts: 31
Positives:
- Excellent balance
- 7 sacks in 2021
- Violent hands
- Elite speed with quickness
- Constant motor
- Can cover backs with natural coverage skills
- Tremendous explosiveness
- Second Team All-Big 10 2021
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Player of the Game
- Consistent hustler
- A run-and-chase defender
- Excellent pass rusher
Negatives:
- Not instinctive as a run defender
- Often stands straight up and ruins his leverage
- Will win with speed but cannot rely on technique
- Trouble with double-teams
- Limited run stoppage skills
- Will take unneeded angles in pursuit
Expert Draft Site Analysis
DraftWire.com
NFL teams will easily see the rare talent Mafe brings to the table, as well as the obvious growth he had through the years leading up to an excellent Senior Bowl. He has the talent to be the best rusher in this class, but just needs a bit more refinement before he can become a dominant player at the next level. His athleticism and upside could have him landing in the first round. Is a Top-40 player.
Loading comments...