- Man charged with murder, arson in connection with death of 23-year-old brother of Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Cleveland.com) “Joshua, a former linebacker at William & Mary, was found dead inside his burned residence in Hampton on Tuesday. He earned his degree in chemistry in 2020, and was a science teacher at Hampton Christian Academy.”
- Cleveland Browns fans among most passionate fanbases in pro sports: Study (Fox 8) “The study was done based on factors such as attendance, ticket resale and even Instagram followers.”
- 3 reasons Cleveland Browns should not trade Denzel Ward (Fansided) “One key piece to the roster is cornerback Denzel Ward, who as of now, will play the 2022 season on his fifth-year option unless his camp and the Browns can come up with an extension number.”
- Cleveland Browns: 5 players possibly entering last season with franchise (DawgPoundDaily) “The Browns have several players that could become unrestricted free agents a year from now. That list includes several prominent names.”
- The Real Reason NFL Owners Are Mad At The Browns (YouTube) Quincy Carrier points out what’s actually behind some recent public criticism of the Browns by NFL owners
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/8/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
