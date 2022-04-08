Browns host two blue-chip receivers on Friday

Every NFL club is allowed to bring in 30 players for official visits. This is designed to get their coaching staff, GM, player personnel people and assorted the opportunity to grab some face time as well as show the athlete the facilities and such.

Friday, the Browns hosted WR Treylon Burks of Arkansas and also Christian Watson from North Dakota State.

Cleveland’s wide receiver room has had the largest amount of shuffling this off-season. Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham, Jr. were both cut, Rashard Higgins wasn’t resigned and has since inked a contract with Carolina.

The holdovers are Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, Demetric Felton while Ja’Marcus Robinson was tendered March 7.

WR Jakeem Grant was signed during the free agent period but is likely to be viewed strictly as a return man. In March, GM Andrew Berry traded for Amari Cooper and his Pro Bowl hardware.

Having said all this, DPJ and Cooper are the only known starters. The remainder of the receiver corps are all on wait-and-see.

It was expected that the Browns would take a receiver with the 13th pick in the draft; someone like Garrett Wilson of Ohio State, USC’s Drake London or Jameson Williams of Alabama. Now that the franchise sent that pick to Houston in the Deshaun Watson trade, their earliest pick is #44 in Round 2.

A receiver is very much in play with that pick.

If Burks were to fall to Number 44, the Browns should sprint to the podium. Some draft sites have had him listed as the second or third best receiver in this receiver-rich class. However, that was before the Combine and Burks’ 4.55 40 time. Other receivers such as Chris Olave of Ohio State (and his 4.39 40) are now listed ahead of Burks.

It is not likely Burks (6’-2”, 225 pounds) would fall all the way to #44, but Berry certainly could trade up for the value pick just like he did last year by getting LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Last season Burks had 66 receptions for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. The kid is an amazing playmaker and a dangerous point producer. Tough, physical, and dangerous after the catch are all attributes of his play. Exceptional leaping ability who can out-jump defensive backs with excellent high-pointing skills. Great hands as well and a weight room junkie.

Watson (6’-5”, 208 pounds) came into the limelight was an outstanding Senior Bowl this year. Slated as a mid-third rounder, that one week vaulted him one whole round. It is very possible that Watson could be sitting there when the Browns are picking at Number 44.

Here is Watson’s detailed scouting report as part of DBN’s draft prospect series:

DRAFT INSIGHT: WR CHRISTIAN WATSON

If you notice, so far the Browns are not grabbing at straws with their receiver visits. They know they are not going to trade back into the first round to grab one of the aforementioned high-profile players. They just don’t have the draft capital anymore after the Deshaun trade.

But Burks and Watson are both players that just may be obtainable.