Browns sign QB Josh Dobbs

The Cleveland Browns continued to build out their quarterback room for 2022 on Friday with the signing of quarterback Josh Dobbs.

The transaction was first reported by Dobbs’ agent, Mike McCartney, so it is probably pretty reliable.

Excited for @josh_dobbs1 agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @Browns — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) April 8, 2022

Originally a fourth-round selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft, Dobbs hung around Pittsburgh for two seasons, appearing in five games in 2018, before being sent to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft right before the 2019 season.

Dobbs did not see any action with the Jaguars, and almost a year to the day the Steelers brought Dobbs back to the team by claiming him off waivers from Jacksonville.

He appeared in one game for the Steelers in 2020 - the season finale against the Browns - where he completed four-of-five pass attempts for two yards. He spent the 2021 season on injured reserve with a toe injury.

Dobbs has played in six games in his NFL career, completing 10-of-17 passes for 45 yards, one interception and a quarterback rating of 39.1.

The addition of Dobbs brings the Browns quarterback room to four at the moment, with starter Deshaun Watson, backup Jacoby Brissett, and in-limbo Baker Mayfield also currently on the roster.