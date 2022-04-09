Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/9/22)

- Jacoby Brissett brings a mixed bag of strengths and weaknesses to the Browns (cleveland.com) - Jacoby Brissett, who is 29, has started 37 games in the NFL. The former North Carolina State star has 7,742 passing yards on 727 completions, 36 passing TDs, 643 yards rushing along with 13 rushing touchdowns. Brissett’s work ethic and character seem to be his best attributes.
- QBs coach Drew Petzing ‘extremely excited’ to elevate Browns offense with Deshaun Watson (clevelandbrowns.com) - Drew Petzing’s offseason so far has been all about change. The first big change was his role — Petzing transitioned to the quarterbacks coach at the beginning of the offseason after spending the last two years as the tight ends coach. Head coach Kevin Stefanski believes his knowledge of the playbook and relationship with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt would help him lead the most important position of the offense. The second big change was who would be in the room with him.
- Baker Mayfield needs to learn what Andy Dalton mastered to have a long NFL career (Tribune News Service) - Talent-wise, Andy Dalton never had what God gave Baker Mayfield. And Baker Mayfield doesn’t have what God gave Andy Dalton or Colt McCoy or Chase Daniel. A little modesty and humility could save Mayfield’s career, for those are the traits that allowed guys like Dalton, McCoy and Daniel to have their careers.
- Ronnie Harrison Jr. has chance to rebound with Cleveland Browns after agreeing to re-sign (Beacon Journal) - Surprise. Surprise. Safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. agreed Friday to re-sign with the Browns on a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal said, confirming an ESPN report. The Browns had been expected to let Harrison walk as an unrestricted free agent after his disappointing 2021 season in Cleveland.
NFL:
- Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame offensive lineman Rayfield Wright dies at 76 (Dallas Morning News) - Rayfield Wright is one of only two offensive linemen in the Cowboys Ring of Honor and made five Super Bowl appearances.
- Boos, busts and blunders: New York Jets battle history of imperfect 10s in NFL draft (ESPN) - The New York Jets have an inglorious history of top-10 picks, an array of head-scratchers and faux blue-chippers who never reached expectations and faded into the great green ether. Even some of the so-called good picks, applauded by fans and pundits, washed out.
- Ravens engaging in talks with free-agent RB Melvin Gordon (NFL.com) - Eric DeCosta has talked at length about how crucial it will be for his team to avoid the injury-related pitfalls of last season. It comes as little surprise, then, that DeCosta’s Ravens are exploring options at a position hit the earliest and the hardest by injury in 2021. The Ravens general manager is aiming for the top of the running back market, engaging in discussions with free-agent running back Melvin Gordon about a potential deal to bring him to Baltimore, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
- Olympian, former 2-sport Oregon Ducks star Devon Allen signs with Philadelphia Eagles (The Oregonian) - Devon Allen is returning to the gridiron. After putting his football career on hold to pursue Olympic dreams, the former Oregon Ducks wide receiver is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced Friday morning.
