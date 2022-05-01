Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/1/22)

- Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey: ‘I’m a Dawg now’ (cleveland.com) - New Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey ended his Zoom call with the media on Saturday after the Browns selected him No. 108 with a bark. It was probably, in part, a release for a player who could have gone on Day 2 who had to wait until early on Saturday to get picked. “I’m a Dawg now, though” Winfrey said on the call — multiple times, actually. “I’m a Dawg now. I can’t complain.”
- Browns trade cornerback Troy Hill to Rams for fifth-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft (Beacon Journal) - Troy Hill became the odd man out in the Browns’ cornerback room on draft weekend. The Browns announced Saturday they traded Hill to the Los Angeles Rams for a fifth-round draft pick in 2023.
- Cade York makes LSU history again by going in fourth round of NFL draft (The Advocate) - Cade York made LSU history again. York became the school’s first kicker drafted when he was picked Saturday afternoon in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns.
- Browns select RB Jerome Ford with the 156th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns on Saturday selected RB Jerome Ford in the fifth round at No. 156 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Ford, a Tampa Bay native, was a one-year starter at Cincinnati, where he rushed 214 times for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns, matching a school record, in 2021 and averaged 6.1 yards per carry in his career.
NFL:
- QB Sam Howell calls Washington a ‘perfect spot for me’ after falling to Commanders in fifth round (ESPN) - Quarterback Sam Howell called the ending a dream come true. Others could call it an unexpected one. The Washington Commanders drafted Howell with the first pick of the fifth round Saturday, ending a slide for a player many projected as a second-round pick.
- Bills select San Diego St. punter Matt Araiza in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft (NFL.com) - Though the Buffalo Bills got the third punter of the 2022 NFL Draft’s final day, they certainly got the one with the most fanfare. Overflowing with accolades and a pious sobriquet, San Diego State punter Matt Araiza is going from the sunny skies of Southern California to the wintery winds of Buffalo, as the Bills selected him with the No. 180 overall pick in the sixth round on Saturday.
- What happens in Vegas requires no further security, NFL says (New York Times) - Despite some recent high-profile arrests of players, the league said the security protocol for Las Vegas is the same as for any other NFL city.
Loading comments...