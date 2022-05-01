 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/1/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
/ new
NCAA Football: Iowa State at Oklahoma Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns:

  • Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey: ‘I’m a Dawg now’ (cleveland.com) - New Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey ended his Zoom call with the media on Saturday after the Browns selected him No. 108 with a bark. It was probably, in part, a release for a player who could have gone on Day 2 who had to wait until early on Saturday to get picked. “I’m a Dawg now, though” Winfrey said on the call — multiple times, actually. “I’m a Dawg now. I can’t complain.”

NFL:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...