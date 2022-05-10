- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to be deposed this week, several days in June; trial increasingly unlikely until after season (cleveland.com) “Attorneys on both sides agreed that Watson will be deposed in two cases Friday and two more each day between June 21-23, after the Browns complete mini-camp but before training camp, which hasn’t officially been scheduled but usually starts in late July.”
- Panthers may still be in market for Baker Mayfield: ‘Door isn’t 100% shut’ (New York Post) “That is, if the Browns do actually move him. Cleveland could opt to hang on to Mayfield as insurance if Deshaun Watson is disciplined by the NFL in the wake of accusations of sexual misconduct from more than 20 massage therapists — though Cleveland.com says the chances of Mayfield starting for the team again are “slim.”
- 3 Free Agents the Cleveland Browns still need to sign before camp (Dawg Pound Daily) “For all the talent that Andrew Berry has added, it truly feels like this is a make-or-break season for the Browns franchise.”
- Browns’ Nick Chubb Squats 675 Pounds, Epic Rep Caught On Video (TMZ) “In the short clip, you can see Nick unload the bar — with 7 plates (!!!) on each side — then bend down with good form, and complete one full rep.”
- Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Perrion Winfrey, DL Oklahoma (Sports Illustrated) “Winfrey began his collegiate career at Iowa Western Community College where he dominated for two seasons, earning him recognition as the top overall JUCO prospect in 2020.”
- Which Young Browns Receiver Will Break Out In 2022 (YouTube) Quincy Carrier examines the roster and assesses who has the best chance of complementing Amari Cooper.
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/10/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
