- Nick Chubb is about to rush by these 3 Cleveland Browns greats (Dawg Pound Daily) “Chubb plays the game to win and he’s loved by all because of that demeanor. He’s also one of the best running backs in the NFL and he’s climbing the rankings within his own team’s franchise running backs great list.“
- Report: Jarvis Landry turned down deal from Cleveland Browns (Sports Illustrated) “It looks like the door is completely shut on Jarvis Landry returning to the Cleveland Browns.”
- An Early Look at the 53 Man Roster (Orange And Brown Report) “While there are still plenty of open questions, the majority of the roster acquisitions have been made.”
- 2022 Schedule Release: Browns could face tougher opponents than strength-of-schedule suggests (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Browns, who are tied with the Jets for the 17th-hardest schedule in the league, will likely have a more difficult schedule in 2022 than what the ranking suggests.”
- Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb squats 675 pounds during viral workout session (Akron Beacon Journal) “This week, Chubb displayed his skills back in his hometown. The Georgia native joined his alma mater, Cedartown High School, for a quick workout session.”
- Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb to host youth football camp in Cleveland (19 News) “Camp activities will include lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and awards. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction, the news release said.”
- Could Nick Chubb Top 2000 Rushing Yards In 2022? (Browns Wire) “But fans should not forget about certain incumbent players, especially a certain player who lines up in the backfield.”
- Stat Shows Nick Chubb Among Elite RB’s In 2021 (Yardbarker) “This is your daily reminder that Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is really good at his job.”
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/11/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
