Browns issue rookie uniform numbers

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will get his first look at the team’s rookie class when the three-day rookie minicamp opens on Friday at team headquarters in Berea.

The club’s nine draft picks, along with the undrafted free agents and tryout players will get a taste of life in the NFL as the coaching staff runs them through classwork and drills in preparation for the mandatory minicamp in June.

Since you can’t tell the players without their numbers, the Browns released the uniform numbers on Wednesday for the nine players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, as well as the number for just one of their undrafted free agents.

Here is what the rookie class will be rolling with to start, along with a few random notes about some of the numbers:

Kicker Cade York, No. 3 (Hopefully it brings him more luck than quarterbacks Derek Anderson and Brandon Weeden.)

Wide receiver Michael Woods, No. 12

Wide receiver David Bell, No. 18 (A bold choice given that 18 has previously been worn by wide receivers Greg Little, Carlton Mitchell, Damion Ratley, Kenny Britt and Donte’ Stallworth.)

Cornerback Martin Emerson, No. 23 (A number made popular by defensive backs Joe Haden, Mark Harper and (sort of) Troy Hill.)

Running back Jerome Ford, No. 34 (The uniform number of running backs Greg Pruitt and Kevin Mack, so no pressure rookie.)

Center Dawson Deaton, No. 52

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas, No. 58

Tight end Marcus Santos-Silva (undrafted free agent), No. 87

Defensive end Alex Wright, No. 94 (Not much to live up to here, with defensive ends Porter Gustin or Carl Nassib having been among the best to wear the number.)

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, No. 97 (Be better than defensive end Jabaal Sheard and you own the number, rookie.)

In announcing the numbers, the Browns acknowledged that the uniform numbers are subject to change, so fans might want to hold off just a bit before ordering that custom jersey.