- Jadeveon Clowney: One factor that could lead him away from Cleveland (Browns Wire) “Clowney’s return seemed unlikely when the offseason began but trading for Deshaun Watson and the pending departure of Baker Mayfield seems to have changed things.”
- Cincinnati’s Reader Knows What’s Coming to AFC North with Browns Adding Watson (Sports Illustrated) “The duo reunited the following season when the Texans took Watson in the first round as their franchise quarterback, and they helped Houston make the NFL playoffs in 2018 and 2019.”
- Browns WR coach says Browns have ‘clear vision’ for rookie David Bell (clevelandbrowns.com) “Bell is being heralded as one of the Browns’ top draft picks after he posted three consistent years in West Lafayette, where he topped 1,000 receiving yards in two seasons and constantly won battles against the top defensive backs in the Big Ten.”
- Browns rookie RB Jerome Ford was home-run threat every time he touched the football at Cincinnati: Film review (clevelandbrowns.com) “He has an excellent burst through the line of scrimmage, possesses really good balance and vision, and has constant leg drive through contact.”
- Cleveland Browns reportedly proposed incredibly low offer to keep Jarvis Landry (givemesport.com) “With such high expectations, with some even mentioning them as potential Super Bowl contenders, the Browns ended up finishing 8-9, 3rd in the division and out of the playoffs, with Landry putting up a poultry 570 yards receiving and 34 yards rushing.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/12/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
