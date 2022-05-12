Cleveland Browns 2022 schedule rumor tracker

The league will officially announce the 2022 NFL regular season schedule around 8:00 PM ET tonight.

When the schedule comes out, we will dedicate a full article to it, including some early analysis of how things shaped out for Cleveland. In the meantime, there could be various schedule leaks throughout the day, helping us piece a few things together. We will update this thread throughout the day to track any schedule-related rumors.

2022 Browns Schedule Tracker

10:54 AM: One report is indicating that the Browns will visit the Panthers in Week 1 at 1:00 PM. Imagine the storylines for that game if Baker Mayfield had been traded there.

Cleveland @ Carolina, week one on CBS. — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) May 12, 2022

10:30 AM: The Browns will reportedly host the New Orleans Saints on December 24, according to @nofnetwork, a Twitter account that features “Saints news and analysis you won’t find anywhere else.”

The Saints play at the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve, sources tell NOF. — NOF (@nofnetwork) May 12, 2022

With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this year, the NFL will play a Thursday night game on December 22; then 11 games on December 24, including a game that evening on NFL Network; three games on Christmas Day and then a Monday night game on December 26.

10:00 AM: Not Browns related, but this morning the NFL announced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Kansas City Chiefs for a Sunday night game in Week 4.

Mahomes vs. Brady Part VI: Coming Week 4 on @SNFonNBC #ChiefsKingdom | #GoBucs



: 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- TONIGHT at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/6ZWdBL7wpv — NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2022

9:00 AM: On one hand you could think that Cleveland will have a lot of prime time games with the addition of Deshaun Watson at quarterback. However, if he’s suspended for the first 4 or 6 games, could that impact the time of year that networks want to feature the Browns in prime time?

According to the NFL, teams will announce their first home games at 6:00 PM ET today.