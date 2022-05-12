Cleveland Browns sign 3rd round pick, WR David Bell

The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver David Bell on Thursday. Bell is the first member of the club’s draft class to be signed.

The deal is reportedly for four years and is worth $4.89 million, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who cited Bell’s agent, Brandon Parker, in reporting the deal.

The #Browns agreed to terms with third-round pick WR David Bell on a four-year, $4,894,904 contract, per his agent @bparker of @VaynerSports — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2022

Over the Cap puts Bell’s contract at total value of $5.25 million, with a base salary of $705,000 and a cap number of $954,876 in 2022.

The Browns selected Bell in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 99 overall selection.

A three-year starter at Purdue, Bell finished his collegiate career with 232 receptions for 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards twice, with a high of 1,286 yards and 93 receptions last season. Those totals earned him First Team All-American and Big Ten WR of the Year honors.

The 6-foot and 212-pound Bell is expected to step into the slot receiver role with the Browns, who are looking to take advantage of Bell’s size and route-running abilities, according to wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea (quote via clevelandbrowns.com):

“He’s an exceptional route-runner that has the ability to separate versus tight coverage, and we believe that at the end of the day, it’s going to come down to your ability to separate versus man coverage in this league on the money downs — on third down and in your situational football in the redzone. We identified him as being able to do that, and he did it at a level we thought was really impressive.”

Bell will wear No. 18 with the Browns.