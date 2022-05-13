- Cleveland Browns release full schedule (Fox 8) “It’s always an exciting day when you get the schedule,” Coach Kevin Stefanski said.”
- Browns sign 7 of their 9 picks from 2022 draft class (cleveland.com) “Cleveland has officially signed CB Martin Emerson Jr., DE Alex Wright, WR David Bell, RB Jerome Ford, WR Mike Woods II, DE Isaiah Thomas and G Dawson Deaton.”
- Signs point towards Cleveland Browns scrapping offensive plan (Dawg Pound Daily) “The centerpiece of the Stefanski offense was two tight ends, with Austin Hooper, David Njoku, and Harrison Bryant carrying the load. Not only did that make great sense...”
- Cleveland Browns Film Room: Rookie CB Martin Emerson (Sports Illustrated) “Standing 6-1.5 201 pounds, Emerson is a bigger corner, and not just in height;”
- Mike Woods heeds advice of Cleveland Browns legend Josh Cribbs in buildup to NFL Draft (Akron Beacon Journal) “Woods realizes he’ll be on the old stomping grounds of Cribbs, who ascended from a quarterback at Kent State University to an undrafted NFL rookie to a three-time Pro Bowl returner.”
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/13/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...