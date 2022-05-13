Cleveland Browns sign 6th round pick, WR Michael Woods II

The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Michael Woods II on Thursday.

The Browns selected Woods in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 202 overall selection.

According to Over the Cap’s rookie pool estimate, Woods’ contract will have a total value of $3.85 million with a signing bonus of $198,120. His base salary for 2022 will be $705,000 with a cap hit of $754,530.

The 6-foot-1 and 204-pound Woods begin his collegiate career at Arkansas before transferring to Oklahoma. Over the course of 43 games, he caught 118 passes for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns. He earned honorable mention All-Big honors last season after catching 35 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns with the Sooners.

As a sixth-round pick, Woods might be facing a tough battle in training camp to earn a roster spot, but he is willing to work on the less glamorous portions of the game to catch the eyes of the coaching staff, as he told The Beacon Journal’s Nate Ulrich:

“I want to make plays even when I’m not getting the ball. My way of doing that is in the running game or just blocking in general or just shifting momentum. Whatever that pancake means or whatever I can do to help the team, that’s what I want to do. “Wide receivers block for touchdowns, and the O-line, they block for first downs. That’s why I really take pride in it. I feel like it helps the team, and it turns everybody up to see me plant somebody in the ground.”

Woods will wear No. 12 with the Browns.