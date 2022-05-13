Cleveland Browns sign 7th round pick, DE Isaiah Thomas

The Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Isaiah Thomas on Thursday.

The Browns selected Thomas in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 223 overall selection.

We have signed 7 of the 9 players in our 2022 draft class — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2022

According to Over the Cap’s rookie pool estimate, Thomas’ contract will have a total value of $3.8 million with a signing bonus of $136,092. His base salary for 2022 will be $705,000 with a cap hit of $739,023.

The 6-foot-5 and 266-pound Thomas appeared in 43 games for Oklahoma, making 22 starts, and finished his collegiate career with 81 tackles, 18.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors last season after posting a team-high eight sacks to go along with 38 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles.

Thomas made an impression at the Senior Bowl after video surfaced on Twitter of him working over offensive guard Cole Strange, who was selected in the first round of the draft by the New England Patriots, during a drill.

Isaiah Thomas vs. NE Patriots 1st round pick OL Cole Strange. This is why the #Browns were ecstatic to get Isaiah Thomas in round 7. He’s a traditional base 4-3 DE that has the legit versatility to play inside and use his quickness to beat Guards/Centers.

pic.twitter.com/IpWNPkxe3Q — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) May 4, 2022

Thomas will wear No. 58 with the Browns.