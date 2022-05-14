Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/14/22)

- Phil Dawson advises Browns rookie kicker Cade York (Beacon Journal) - Phil Dawson warned Cade York that questions about his infamous flag were coming. Dawson left Cleveland in 2012 when the Browns didn’t want to invest in him in free agency and their kicking position has been erratic ever since.
- Browns announce signings of 12 undrafted free agents as rookie minicamp begins (cleveland.com) - The Browns begin rookie minicamp on Friday, and just ahead of its start, Cleveland announced it has signed 12 undrafted free agents. The list consists of six offensive and six defensive players: S D’Anthony Bell, CB Junior Faulk, WR Mike Harley Jr., WR Travell Harris, C Brock Hoffman, CB Shaun Jolly, LB Silas Kelly, DT Glen Logan, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, DT Roderick Perry II, T Ben Petrula and WR Isaiah Weston.
- Perrion Winfrey and Isaiah Thomas bring ‘unmatched’ chemistry from Oklahoma friendship (clevelandbrowns.com) - A couple of hours after Perrion Winfrey achieved his NFL dream and was selected by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft, another dream became a reality. Isaiah Thomas, who played next to Winfrey on Oklahoma’s defensive line and was one of his closest teammates, was joining him in Cleveland.
- Browns social media pokes fun at ‘GPODAWUND’ gaffe in schedule reveal video (Browns Wire) - With the reveal of the 2022 Browns season schedule, including their three preseason games, fans can start looking forward to what lies ahead. The team’s social media took the opportunity to poke fun at another one of the mistakes made in the past.
NFL:
- Saints bring Jarvis Landry home, agreeing to terms with the Louisiana native (nola.com) - Jarvis Landry is coming home. The Louisiana native, who starred at Lutcher High School and LSU before embarking on a Pro Bowl career in the NFL, agreed to a free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints, he confirmed via a tweet on Friday afternoon.
- Will Kenny Pickett or Mitch Trubisky start? Handicapping Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB competition (ESPN) - The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers had an open quarterback competition, Jim Miller, Mike Tomczak and Kordell Stewart were vying for the job during the 1996 offseason. Now, nearly three decades later, a new trio of challengers are preparing to compete for the job. That evaluation begins this weekend when Kenny Pickett suits up as a Steeler for the first time at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for rookie minicamp.
- Raiders trade Bryan Edwards to wide receiver-needy Falcons (NFL.com) - Bryan Edwards showed enough signs of potential in 2021 to attract interest from elsewhere in the NFL, and the Raiders were happy to answer the phone. Las Vegas is trading Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 fifth-round pick, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
- Five takeaways from the NFL’s schedule release (The Ringer) - Hats off to the NFL. It sure does know how to sell its product. Not only has the league turned the combine and draft into massive spectacles, it’s also managed to make its full schedule release into a major event, too.
