Browns sign a QB, plus other rookie rumblings

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their three-day rookie minicamp on Sunday, announcing that they have signed quarterback Felix Harper.

An undrafted free agent out of Alcorn State, Harper impressed the coaching staff enough to earn a closer look during his tryout this weekend.

We have signed QB Felix Harper — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 15, 2022

The 5-foot-10 and 180-pound Harper, who is nicknamed “Triggerman,” was the 2019 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 2,954 yards, 33 touchdowns and just nine interceptions, while adding six rushing touchdowns.

After losing the 2020 season after the team did not play due to COVID-19, Harper came back last season to throw for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns, while posting four rushing touchdowns.

#Browns officially signed Alcorn State QB Felix Harper after having him in for rookie minicamp this weekend. pic.twitter.com/eXKaGy3tIK — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 15, 2022

Harper also worked out prior to this year’s draft with current Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson and former Cleveland quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Alcorn State NFL Prospect Felix Harper Putting In Work With Cleveland Browns Qb Deshaun Watson & New York Giants Qb Tyrod Taylor! #FCSXHBCUMade

( : @a.p1305 @quincyavery @Semi_Famous2 @deshaunwatson @TyrodTaylor ) pic.twitter.com/or6NGuHqEd — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) April 8, 2022

Harper joins a quarterback room that includes, at least for now, Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Josh Dobbs and Baker Mayfield.

The signing brings Cleveland’s current roster to 88 players, two shy of the maximum of 90 players.

It has been a busy time for the Browns and their rookies, so let’s do a quick rundown of what has transpired over the past few days.

Browns sign 12 undrafted free agents

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry signed 12 undrafted free agents in time for rookie minicamp, according to clevelandbrowns.com. The players are:

D’Anthony Bell, safety, West Florida – Bell had 54 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups last season at West Florida.

– Bell had 54 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups last season at West Florida. Junior Faulk, cornerback, Delta State – Faulk played in 21 games at Delta State, finishing his collegiate career with 68 tackles, 10 interceptions and 29 pass breakups.

Faulk played in 21 games at Delta State, finishing his collegiate career with 68 tackles, 10 interceptions and 29 pass breakups. Mike Harley Jr., wide receiver, Miami – Harley finished his collegiate career as Miami’s all-time leader in receptions with 182, surpassing the mark set by Reggie Wayne. Harley had 2,158 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns with the Hurricanes.

Harley finished his collegiate career as Miami’s all-time leader in receptions with 182, surpassing the mark set by Reggie Wayne. Harley had 2,158 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns with the Hurricanes. Travell Harris, wide receiver, Washington State – Finished his collegiate career with 179 receptions for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Cougars, while adding 86 kickoff returns for 2,063 yards and a touchdown to go with 21 punt returns for 158 yards.

Finished his collegiate career with 179 receptions for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Cougars, while adding 86 kickoff returns for 2,063 yards and a touchdown to go with 21 punt returns for 158 yards. Brock Hoffman, center, Virginia Tech – Hoffman transferred to Virginia Tech after starting his college career at Coastal Carolina. Earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention nod last season and made 34 starts in 35 career games with the Hokies.

Hoffman transferred to Virginia Tech after starting his college career at Coastal Carolina. Earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention nod last season and made 34 starts in 35 career games with the Hokies. Shaun Jolly, cornerback Appalachian State – A three-year starter at cornerback, Jolly earned First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He finished his collegiate career with six interceptions, 25 passes defended, 112 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles.

Silas Kelly, linebacker, Coastal Carolina – Kelly made 44 starts for the Chanticleers, finishing with 340 tackles, 10 sacks, a pair of interceptions and eight passes defended. He was also a four-time All-Sun Belt selection, with a first-team selection in 2021.

Kelly made 44 starts for the Chanticleers, finishing with 340 tackles, 10 sacks, a pair of interceptions and eight passes defended. He was also a four-time All-Sun Belt selection, with a first-team selection in 2021. Glen Logan, defensive tackle, LSU – Logan played in 51 career games with 37 starts for the Tigers, finishing with 110 tackles and seven sacks.

Logan played in 51 career games with 37 starts for the Tigers, finishing with 110 tackles and seven sacks. Zaire Mitchell-Paden, tight end, Florida Atlantic – Mitchell-Paden played at Division II Notre Dame College before joining Florida Atlantic for last season as a graduate student. In his one season with the Owls, Mitchell-Paden had nine receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown.

– Mitchell-Paden played at Division II Notre Dame College before joining Florida Atlantic for last season as a graduate student. In his one season with the Owls, Mitchell-Paden had nine receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. Roderick Perry II, defensive tackle, Illinois – Perry began his collegiate career at South Carolina State before heading to Illinois as a graduate transfer. He was Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2020, and had 26 tackles and two sacks in 2021.

– Perry began his collegiate career at South Carolina State before heading to Illinois as a graduate transfer. He was Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2020, and had 26 tackles and two sacks in 2021. Ben Petrula, offensive tackle, Boston College – Petrula made 60 starts during his collegiate career, earning All-ACC Third Team honors last season.

– Petrula made 60 starts during his collegiate career, earning All-ACC Third Team honors last season. Isaiah Weston, wide receiver, Northern Iowa – Weston had 37 receptions for 883 yards and five touchdowns last season while earning Second Team All-MVFC honors on both offense and special teams.

Seven of nine draft picks signed

The Browns inked seven of their nine draft picks to contracts on Thursday. The rookies under contract include (click on each for more information):

What’s next?

The rookies will stay in Berea and join the veterans for the next phase of offseason workouts.