- Latest On Lawsuits Against Browns QB Deshaun Watson (Pro Football Rumors) “The parties were battling over whether Watson should be compelled to list all women that gave him massages since 2019, and the court ruled that he must do just that, as such a list could be relevant to proving Watson’s alleged proclivities.”
- 5 Cleveland Browns WR prospects from out of nowhere (Dawg Pound Daily) “There are five additional players who are on the roster that no one is really talking about who have an outside chance of becoming a starting wide receiver or slot receiver by midseason.”
- Greg Newsome II on Browns DT Perrion Winfrey, his longtime buddy: ‘He’s going to be the steal of the draft’ (cleveland.com) “The moment Berry selected Winfrey 108th overall in the fourth round, Newsome texted the GM.”
- Browns sign QB Felix Harper (Fox 8) “The Fairburn, Ga. native who stands at 5’10” and weighs 180 lbs., is an undrafted rookie out Alcorn State.”
- Free Agent Ndamukong Suh Linked to Cleveland Browns (Sports Illustrated) “Suh is going to have multiple suitors, even though he is on the back end of his career.”
- Browns rookie minicamp quick hits: Diverse interests may bond Myles Garrett, Alex Wright (Akron Beacon Journal) “Garrett loves art, music and poetry, dinosaurs, anime and Halloween.”
- Report: Panthers still eyeing Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield (Yardbarker) “Mayfield is owed more than $18 million in 2022, which is the main reason the Cleveland Browns have been unable to move him.”
- Will The Browns Sign Ndamukong Suh? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier addresses a number of question, including whether or not the Browns might be interested in the veteran defensive tackle.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/16/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
