- Sources: Deshaun Watson to meet with NFL, also will bring Cleveland Browns offensive teammates to Bahamas to bond (ESPN) “Watson, meanwhile, will be hosting several of his teammates in the Bahamas this weekend to work out and bond before the start of the team’s organized team activities, another source confirmed to ESPN.”
- Baker Mayfield starting if Deshaun Watson suspended ‘actually makes sense’ (Browns Wire) “There is now a growing belief that the NFL could make a decision regarding discipline before the civil cases conclude which could include a suspension in 2022.”
- Will CLE excuse Mayfield from mandatory minicamp? (NBC) “Charles Robinson thinks Cleveland will ask Baker Mayfield to take part in mandatory minicamp, and if he doesn’t show, there’s going to be even more of an issue.”
- Are the Nerds taking over pro football? (Sports Illustrated) “Six years ago the Cleveland Browns kicked this analytics mania off by hiring ex-Los Angeles Dodgers’ general manager Paul DePodesta to run their football operation.”
- Let’s Talk About The Potential DeShaun Watson Suspension (YouTube) Quincy Carrier has an honest review of the likelihood of a DeShaun Watson suspension in 2022
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/17/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...