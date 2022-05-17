Browns claim pair of DBs off waivers

The Cleveland Browns added a pair of defensive backs on Tuesday as they claimed safety Luther Kirk and cornerback Reggie Robinson II off of waivers.

The team made the transactions as they prepare for the next phase of the voluntary offseason workout program with Organized Team Activities from May 24 to May 26 at team headquarters in Berea.

The 6-foot-1 and 205-pound Kirk signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He spent time on the practice squad with the Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. Last season he was on the practice squad of the Atlanta Falcons, but appeared in one game, the Week 17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, where he played five snaps on special teams.

The 6-foot-1 and 197-pound Robinson was also on the Cowboys in 2020 after being selected in the fourth round of that year’s NFL Draft. He appeared in five games with the Cowboys that season, all on special teams, posting one tackle and forcing one fumble. He missed last season after being placed on injured reserve with a toe injury.

The Houston Texans claimed Robinson off of waivers in March.