- Browns’ Deshaun Watson undergoes first meetings with NFL investigators: report (Fox News) “According to ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder, “The first direct meetings between the #NFL investigative team led by Lisa Friel and #Browns quarterback De[s]haun Watson have begun in Texas.”
- The Browns Claimed 2 New Players On Tuesday (The Spun) “Via the team’s official Twitter account, the Cleveland Browns announced the signings of safety Luther King and cornerback Reggie Robinson II.”
- Hall of Famer Steve Young: Browns QB Baker Mayfield ‘can’t play the victim’ (Yardbarker) “You can’t play the victim,” Young said regarding advice he’d offer Mayfield, per Brad Crawford of 247Sports. “Victimization has to be put in a bottle and buried in the ground because it’s too easy to play victim.”
- Denzel Ward no longer highest paid cornerback annually (Browns Wire) “As with most contracts, the earlier a top-level deal is signed the better it tends to look as time goes on.”
- Where to buy Cleveland Browns game tickets for 2022 season (cleveland.com) “The Browns will open the season on the road Sept. 11 at the Carolina Panthers, followed by the home opener Sept. 18 against the New York Jets.”
- Cleveland Browns player says his doctor died attacking gunman at California church (19 News) “Johnny Stanton called Dr. John Cheng an “absolute hero” for his actions.”
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/18/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
