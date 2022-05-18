Browns sign CB Parnell Motley

The Cleveland Browns signed cornerback Parnell Motley on Wednesday.

It was the second consecutive day that general manager Andrew Berry added to the defensive back room after signing safety Luther Kirk and cornerback Reggie Robinson II on Tuesday.

We have signed CB Parnell Motley — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 18, 2022

The 6-foot and 186-pound Motley was originally signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent from Oklahoma. He appeared in two games with the Buccaneers, playing 22 snaps on special teams, and then two with the Denver Broncos, playing 82 snaps on defense, during his rookie year, while also spending time with the San Francisco 49ers. In 2021, he played in one game with the Detroit Lions, seeing the field for three snaps on special teams.

All told, Motley has eight tackles and one fumble recovery on his NFL résumé.

According to Pride of Detroit:

Highly productive at Oklahoma, Motley is an upside talent who uses his vision and instincts to help him locate the ball. A press corner in college, he lacks the burst to succeed there in the NFL, but he has enough skills in off coverage that he should fit what the Lions are looking for in their scheme. His background as a gunner on special teams will also help his cause with this coaching staff.

At Oklahoma, Motley was a First Team All-Big 12 selection in 2019 and finished his collegiate career with 33 passes defended, ranking fifth in program history in that category.

Speaking of the Sooners, Berry has apparently fallen for Oklahoma players as the signing of Motley now brings the number of Sooners on Cleveland’s roster to five as he joins defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, wide receiver Michael Woods II, defensive end Isaiah Thomas and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

That is one more than the number of former Alabama players on the roster, but trails LSU, which currently has six members on the team.