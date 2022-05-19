- Browns Submit Offer To TE David Njoku (Pro Football Rumors) “David Njoku finds himself in an interesting position.”
- Former Oklahoma CB Parnell Motley Signs With Cleveland Browns (Sports Illustrated) “A 2019 first-team all-Big 12 selection by league media, Motley finished his career fifth in Oklahoma program history with 33 pass breakups.”
- Why the Browns value Martin Emerson Jr.’s length at cornerback (clevelandbrowns.com) “He also has a big wingspan — nearly 80 inches — and the benefits of that show up on film. Emerson uses his long arms to push receivers off their route near the line of scrimmage.“
- Freddie Kitchens, former Cleveland Browns head coach, joins South Carolina staff as senior analyst (ESPN) “Kitchens, who was most recently an assistant with the New York Giants for two seasons, returns to college football for the first time in 17 years.“
- Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield needs to put emotions aside and play if needed-Tim Couch (WKYC) “Tim Couch speaks on Baker Mayfield’s maturity and ability to prove himself on the field...“
- 3 Things You Probably Never Knew About Stump Mitchell (Browns Nation) “He measures 5’9″ tall, and his nickname is a nod to his shorter stature.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/19/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
