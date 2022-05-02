Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/2/22)

- Martin Emerson brings length, aggressiveness to Browns, but needs to play lower and improve his technique: Film Review (cleveland.com) “Competition level is the first thing to love about Emerson. Playing in the SEC forced him to perform at a high level week in and week out.”
- New Cleveland Browns DT Perrion Winfrey already becoming a fan favorite (WKYC) “Winfrey certainly won’t lack for energy and confidence. That was even more apparent after his selection when on a Zoom interview call, he answered a question in a way that will endear himself to Browns fans before he puts a jersey on for the first time.”
- Browns post-draft depth chart projection: Rookies added, but roster is still not done (The Athletic) “Andrew Berry’s third draft as general manager was mostly about the future. The Browns moved down from the middle of the second round to add a third-round pick and two extra fourth-rounders.”
- Advice Browns got on LSU kicker Cade York: ‘Whatever it took ... I would draft this guy’ (Akron Beacon Journal) “That’s what makes this guy rare. He knows what he has to do. Those elite guys, they’re like that.”
- What picks do the Browns have in 2023? (clevelandbrowns.com) “With eight picks in 2023, the Browns now have the same number of selections they initially had before they sent two picks, a first- and third-rounder, to the Texans in the trade package for QB Deshaun Watson last March.”
- Browns undrafted free agent additions list based on reports (Browns Wire) “Based on reports, here is who is joining Cleveland’s roster or getting a tryout after not getting drafted...”
- Browns GM Andrew Berry speaks out on possibility of re-signing Jadeveon Clowney (Clutch Points) “During a press conference on Saturday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry was asked whether there is still a chance that the team could come to terms with the veteran pass rusher on a free agent deal. For the moment, a reunion between the two sides is not completely off the table.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/2/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
