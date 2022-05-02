Browns clear out incumbent kickers

That did not take very long.

Just two days after selecting kicker Cade York in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns released kickers Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt.

While it was a given that York would enter training camp as the presumptive favorite to win the kicking job, it was expected that the Browns would keep at least McLaughlin around to at least give the appearance of a kicking competition.

Blewitt joined Cleveland’s practice squad last season just before Week 17 after playing in two games with Washington. He converted just two-of-five field goals and both of his extra-point attempts with Washington, but did not appear in a game with the Browns.

As for McLaughlin, he appeared in 16 games for the Browns last season, converting 15-of-21 of his field-goal attempts, including a tidy four-of-four on kicks beyond 50 yards, and 36-of-37 extra points.

He got off to a hot start by converting all 18 extra-point attempts and 11-of-12 field-goal attempts during the first eight games of the season. Things were not quite as smooth during the second half of the year, however, as he made just four-of-nine field goals while hitting on 18-of-19 extra points. McLaughlin particularly struggled on kicks between 40 and 49 yards as he made just four field goals on 10 attempts at that range.

Misses against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 proved costly as the Browns lost both games by two points.

By comparison, York set a school record at LSU by converting 15 field goals of 50 yards or more.