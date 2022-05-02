Browns sign 14 undrafted free agents: Profiles and thoughts

The Browns were busy right after the NFL draft had concluded and inked 14 bodies to their training camp roster. Here’s the low-down on each.

Cleveland does not announce undrafted rookie signings until right before the start of their rookie minicamp slated for May 13. That is why God created Twitter.

TE Malik Smith (6’-6”, 265 pounds) – Fisk University

as reported by Tom Pelissero Pro Football Network

Former basketball star had glowing results at Ohio State’s Pro Day to which the Browns saw enough and signed him to an undrafted free agent contract. There were 10 other former Ohio State players taking part in drills in an effort to impress the more than 100 NFL general managers, coaches and scouts in attendance.

Malik Smith — the basketball player turned tight end, and brother of Tyreke Smith — has accepted a rookie minicamp invite with the #Browns, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

So, Smith does not have any college football stats because he was playing college basketball at UNC-Asheville and then Fisk. He hasn’t played football since Pop Warner.

QB Felix Harper (5’-11”, 180 pounds) - Alcorn State

as reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network

Very good touch and nice zip. This past season he had 2,476 yards with 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions plus another five rushing touchdowns. Not much experience with changing plays at the line but is athletic and gets the ball out quickly. Has deceptive speed as a runner. Only average arm strength and although his accuracy is excellent, he tends to want to thread the needle a bit too often. Overall size is a red flag.

WR Isaiah Weston (6’-4”, 210 pounds) - Northern Iowa

as reported by Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus

Junior season named Second Team All-MVFC Conference with 37 receptions for 883 yards and five TD’s. Sophomore year had 1,053 yards. Missed all of 2018 with an injury. Runs a 4.42 40. Tough kid with soft hands. Willing to lower his pads in order to gain extra yardage. Smooth route runner with pure speed. Physical player when fighting for a ball. Tendency to catch with his pads and chest to secure catches instead of his hands. Not sudden and definitely not elusive. Has a vertical leap of 40 inches and a 113-inch broad jump.

WR Mike Harley, Jr. (5’-11”, 182 pounds) – Miami

as reported by Aaron Wilson Pro Football Network

Hartley led all Hurricane receivers with 57 receptions for 543 yards with a 9.5 yards per catch average and five touchdowns. He played five seasons with Miami and ended his career with 182 receptions for 2,158 yards with 15 TD’s and an 11.9 average. He also fielded 12 kickoff returns and three punt returns.

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden (6’-5”, 267 pounds) - Florida Atlantic

as reported by Keepin It RealSports

Runs a 4.89 40 and possesses a strong, athletic frame. Highly-competitive player with soft hands who quickly gets to the perimeter. Inconsistent off the line and isn’t very agile. A bit stiff as a route runner and seems to only have straight line speed. Show good power, but only average flexibility coming out of his breaks. Decent not great blocker. GM Berry signed him to $25,000 basic pay guarantee with a $10,000 signing bonus so the coaches must like him.

Happy for and very proud of @zairemitchell who's heading to the @Browns — Keepin It RealSports (@KRS3Sports) April 30, 2022

DT Glen Logan (6’-3”, 339 pounds) – LSU

as reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network

Plays with leverage with strong hands. Will wreak havoc in the offensive backfield at times. Very good quickness off the snap and tough to move off his mark. Bull rush is his best move. Great hustler. Effective run stopper but only average pass rusher. Marginal arm length and must improve his read-and-react skills. Isn’t able to consistently shed blocks. GM Berry signed him to a $60,000 guaranteed contract. Played five college seasons with career stats as 109 total tackles, seven sacks, three batted passes and 10.5 tackles for loss.

CB Julius Faulk, Jr. (6’-1”, 205 pounds) - Delta State

as reported by Jeremy Fowler ESPN

May be moved to safety. Physical, mixes it up with opponents at the line of scrimmage, and flips his hips in transition. Strong, tracks the ball in the air, and physically beats down opponents to defend passes. Works to get his head back around and properly position himself to make plays on the ball. Displays a nice move to the action. Aggressive, works hard to get off blocks and fights to get upfield to defend the run. Strong open-field tackler. Deep speed is an issue, and he cannot stay downfield with opponents.

OT Ben Petrula (6’-5”, 315 pounds ) - Boston College

as reported by Randy Gurzi Dawg Pound Daily

Strong and low coming out of stance. Moves very well and squares off to finish. Not a natural knee bender and susceptible to speed rushers. Swim moves kill him. Played in 60 college games and is a finisher who doesn’t quit. Competitor with a positive attitude and a leader.

C/OG Brock Hoffman (6’-3”, 310 pounds) - Virginia Tech

as reported by Michael Nizolek of the Roanoke Times

Natural bend to sell the inside lanes. Nasty demeanor with great foot speed. Needs to get stronger in lower half to anchor point of attack. Possesses limited range and will have issues keeping his balance at times. Solid run blocker that is fluid getting to the next level. Started 46 college games including 32 at the center position.

WR Travel Harris (5’-9”, 185 pounds) - Washington State

as reported by Aaron Wilson Pro Football Network

Had 76 receptions for 814 yards and nine TD’s his senior season. Played in 43 college games and finished his career with 179 receptions for 1,999 yards, 17 touchdowns plus another three rushing TD’s for an 11.2 yards per catch average. An experienced kickoff returner with 86 returns for 2,063 yards, one touchdown and a 24.0 average.

CB Shaun Jolly (5’-9”, 177 pounds) - Appalachian State

as reported by Sean Jolly

Runs a 4.48 in the 40 with very good change of direction speed. Good instincts. Lacks ideal size with a limited frame. Not a great tackler but has savvy coverage skills. Not sure-handed with catching interceptions and not a good kick returner.

LB Silas Kelly (6’-4”, 230 pounds) – Coastal Carolina

as reported by Randy Gurzi Dawg Pound Daily

Natural tackler who ran the 40 in 4.62. Had 109 total tackles last season with 2.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss. First Team All-Sun Belt Conference. Best at run defense. Great open field tackler who wastes no motion getting to the ball. Good pursuit effort. Aggressive run defender who plays with violence. Can get caught in traffic on his angles and doesn’t have enough speed and power to fit anything but the WILL position. Lacks the fluidity to be consistent dropping against the pass with unpolished coverage skills.

S D’Anthony Bell (6’-0”, 211 pounds) – West Florida

as reported by Justin Melo of Draft Network

Ran a 4.5 in the 40 for this D-3 school which won the National Championship in 2020. Finished last season with 43 tackles and one tackle for loss. Plays the ball well and is not afraid of making a stop. Always plays all out and hard worker.

DT Roderick Perry, II (6’-2”, 315 pounds) - Illinois

as reported by Illinois Football

Played at South Carolina State for four years before transferring to Illinois where he played in just 16 games with 42 total tackles, four sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. Excellent pass rusher with good upper body strength. Plays with great leverage with strong hands. Combines strength and footwork to fill holes inside. Lacks closing speed and is inconsistent off the snap which prevents him from being an elite pass rusher.