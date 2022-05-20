- Nick Chubb posts from Deshaun Watson’s trip to Atlantis in the Bahamas for his Browns offensive teammates (cleveland.com) “The trip will feature daily workouts at a nearby football field, as well as private group breakfasts and dinners, the source said.”
- Browns waive recently added DB with a failed physical (Browns Wire) “Robinson was not listed as injured when Houston waived him but was unable to pass Cleveland’s physical.”
- 3 Cleveland Browns running backs posted mind boggling stats in 2021 (Dawg Pound Daily) “Mosher defines a big play as a running play of 10 yards or more or a pass reception of 20 yards or more.”
- Baker Mayfield Trade to Texans? Not So Fast (Sports Illustrated) “According to one report, it could make sense.”
- Alright Let’s Talk About The Browns’ Kicker And Special Teams (YouTube) Quincy Carrier delves into a serious discussion about special teams
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/20/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
