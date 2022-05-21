Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/21/22)

- 2022 NFL season: Day 3 rookies who could compete for starter snaps in Year 1 (NFL.com) - A rookie’s talent certainly factors into how quickly they see the field at the next level, but injuries to veterans and the relative strength of their position group also often determine draftees’ playing time. Here are a dozen Day 3 picks from the 2022 NFL Draft who could be in line to start immediately, ranked in order of the likelihood they will take advantage of potential opportunities.
- Cade York ready to keep his cool in Cleveland (clevelandbrowns.com) - Cade York has never been one to feel too riled up on a football field. It’s not who he is, and it’s definitely not his preferred approach when he’s preparing to kick a football. York learned how to stay calm and collected in front of 100,000 fans every Saturday at LSU, and his easy-going mental makeup — and consistency on all things kicking — was why the Browns deemed him worthy of a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
- NFL reportedly wants another meeting with Deshaun Watson, whose accusers will speak on HBO (Beacon Journal) - Developments tied to Deshaun Watson’s legal woes continued to surface Friday. NFL officials reportedly want to meet with Watson again after interviewing him this week in Houston, and several of the Browns quarterback’s accusers participated in an interview that is scheduled to air Tuesday night on HBO.
- Cleveland City Council resolution calls on FirstEnergy name to be stripped from Cleveland Browns stadium (cleveland.com) - A Cleveland City Council resolution calls on FirstEnergy to relinquish its naming rights of the Cleveland Browns’ publicly-owned football stadium.
NFL:
- Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clicks with players, creates ‘different vibe’ (ESPN) - When he entered the interview room Tuesday after voluntary organized team activities, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel resembled more of an ad for high-end athleisure than a football coach — a gray sweatshirt and matching sweatpants with yellow Yeezy sneakers providing the only color to his outfit. As Miami enters Phase III of offseason workouts, McDaniel has grown popular on social media for his fashion sense and among his players for his ability to connect with them. He was hired in February as an offensive guru, but his acumen appears to extend beyond X’s and O’s.
- Bengals’ Joe Burrow: ‘You don’t really want to talk (expletive) to me’ (cincinnati.com) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appeared last week with Nelk on the Full Send Podcast, discussing everything from his expectations ahead of last season’s memorable AFC Championship to the Baltimore Ravens’ trash talk, and Super Bowl halftime to getting on stage with teammates during Kid Cudi’s concert at a post-Super Bowl 56 party.
- Which units could be the NFL’s most improved in 2022? (The Ringer) - As the Chiefs’ offensive line showed last year, it is possible to turn a weakness into a strength in just one offseason. Did these teams manage the same this spring?
- 6 potential NFC breakout candidates for the 2022 NFL season (PFF) - Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet and Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes are among the potential NFC breakout candidates for the 2022 NFL season.
