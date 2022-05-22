Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/22/22)

- Deshaun Watson’s lawyer expects the NFL to decide on discipline by June or July (cleveland.com) - Deshaun Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, believes the NFL will render its initial decision on Watson’s possible discipline by June or July, and that they’ll want to talk to Watson again beforehand.
- A great visual of Browns salary cap hits, expected cap space from 2022-2026 (Browns Wire) - The Cleveland Browns have done a lot of business over the last couple of seasons. Extensions for Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Nick Chubb and Denzel Ward kept the homegrown talent in place and well paid. Here is a great visual of what Cleveland’s salary cap looks like and could look like moving forward.
- How Perrion Winfrey channels his high energy on game days (clevelandbrowns.com) - By now, any Browns fan who’s listened to the chatter about Cleveland’s 2022 NFL Draft class knows the biggest attribute of fourth-round DT Perrion Winfrey. Energy. Winfrey never lacks it, and he certainly wasn’t afraid to show it in his introduction to Browns fans.
- Browns players Richard LeCounte III and Curtis Weaver look to inspire McKinley students (Canton Repository) - McKinley High School hosted a pair of prominent guests Tuesday. The school brought in two Cleveland Browns players — Richard LeCounte III and Curtis Weaver — as guest speakers as part of the Stay in the Game program, part of the Browns Give Back Foundation.
NFL:
- Chicago Bears banking on rookies Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker to help rebuilt secondary (ESPN) - The Chicago Bears used their top two draft picks last month to remake a unit that desperately needed change.
- NFL’s top 11 offenses in 2022? Bills, Chargers and Bengals produce highest win-share projections (NFL.com) - In the craziest offseason in memory (ever?), most of the NFL’s roster reconstruction is now behind us. The schedule is out. Yes, kickoff’s still four months away, but it’s high time for 2022 season forecasting. With that in mind, I wanted to explore the league’s top offenses through the prism of projected win share.
- Would Jack Ham really be a backup in today’s NFL? (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) - I’m hoping for Doug Whaley’s sake that his take on Jack Ham didn’t make it into his second interview for the Steelers’ general manager job. It might not have gone over well.
- What do the Ravens need at wide receiver? It depends on what they already have (Baltimore Sun) - After the trade that returned the Ravens’ wide receiver group to that oh-so-familiar offseason zone — more potential than production, more questions than answers — Eric DeCosta couldn’t resist a joke. The Ravens general manager had just traded Marquise “Hollywood” Brown for the first-round pick that became center Tyler Linderbaum. He was asked: Did the deal leave the team thin at wide receiver?
Loading comments...