Browns reportedly bringing back Jadeveon Clowney

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly reached an agreement with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

It is another one-year deal for Clowney and is worth up to $11 million, according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

#Browns agreement with Jadeveon Clowney, which I reported a few minutes ago, is for 1 year, $11 million, source tells me — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 22, 2022

This will be the first time that Clowney has played consecutive seasons with the same team since his days with the Houston Texans, where he spent five seasons after being the No. 1 overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Clowney reportedly turned down multi-year deals worth $14 million or more per season to come back to Cleveland on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

Clowney wanted to be back in Cleveland. How badly? He turned down $14M to $15M a year offers from other teams on multi-year deals to go back. https://t.co/DXRybXoUfI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2022

Last season with the Browns Clowney teamed up with defensive end Myles Garrett to form one of the league’s best tandems. Clowney finished the year with nine sacks - the most he posted since 2018 - in support of Garrett’s career-best 16 sacks and finished with 53 quarterback pressures.

Not only does Clowney give defensive coordinator Joe Woods the second veteran defensive end he needs, but it also takes the pressure off of having to rely on rookies Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas to take on meaningful snaps at defensive end.

In his eight years in the league, Clowney has played in 97 games with 88 starts, and tallied 41 sacks.