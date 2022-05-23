- Sources: Cleveland Browns reach agreement to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal (ESPN) “Clowney finished with nine sacks and two forced fumbles for the Browns last season while playing opposite All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett, who, like Clowney, also was a No. 1 overall draft pick.”
- Report: Cleveland Browns to Promote Glenn Cook to Assistant GM (Orange and Brown Report) “The report comes as Cook prepares to attend the Coach and Front Office Accelerator program, which starts tomorrow in Atlanta.”
- A great visual of Browns salary cap hits, expected cap space from 2022-2026 (Browns Wire) “There has been a lot of talk about the salary cap around the NFL this offseason. While “the salary cap isn’t real” is an invalid statement, it can be manipulated.”
- 3 Teams In “Holding Pattern” On Baker Mayfield Trade: Fans React (The Spun) “Others think the Browns should refrain from taking on a portion of Mayfield’s contract just to ship him out of Cleveland.”
- Browns rookie Perrion Winfrey talks scary movies, tats and Halloween game against Bengals (Fox 8) “Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle is a horror movie buff. Tattoos of his favorite scary movie characters cover his right forearm. His favorite character?”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/23/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
