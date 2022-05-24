- Baker Mayfield, Wife Photo Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts (The Spun) “With no news coming out as far as Baker Mayfield’s career with the Cleveland Browns is concerned, NFL fans are doing their own research into where he’s going next.”
- Baker Mayfield to skip voluntary OTAs; no decision yet on mandatory minicamp and no news on trade front (cleveland.com) “Mayfield, who’s still on the Browns’ trading block, is still rehabbing his surgically-repaired left shoulder, but is coming along well and should be ready for training camp in July.”
- Baker Mayfield Rumors: Browns Offered to Take On a Good Chunk of Contract to Trade QB (Bleacher Report) “As Breer argues, “the team is preparing to go on without Mayfield, regardless of what happens with Watson.”
- Resolution to drop FirstEnergy from Browns stadium name introduced (Fox 8) “The Haslam organization and the Browns do great things for our city. We want to separate from FirstEnergy,” added Councilman Blaine Griffin, council president.”
- Breaking: Baker Mayfield Makes Decision On Browns Camp (The Spun) “The Cleveland Browns are set to hold OTAs later this week. Baker Mayfield is not going to be in attendance.”
- Browns Have Reportedly Taken Notable Step With Baker Mayfield (The Spun) “Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Browns have offered to eat “a good chunk” of the guaranteed money that remains on Mayfield’s contract in a trade.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/24/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
