Browns sign TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

The Cleveland Browns signed tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart on Tuesday.

In a corresponding transaction, the club released tight end Nick Guggemos.

The 6-foot-5 and 252-pound Griffin-Stewart was signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh. He did not stick with the Vikings and has since been a member of the practice squads with the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs.

He saw his lone regular-season game action with the Chiefs in 2021, appearing in the Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing three snaps on offense and recording no stats.

In college, Griffin-Stewart played three seasons with Rutgers before playing his last season with the Panthers. All told he appeared in 22 games, finishing his collegiate career with 32 receptions for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

As for Guggemos, he was a member of Cleveland’s practice squad in 2021 and was signed to a reserve/futures contract during the offseason.

The Browns current tight end room consists of Harrison Bryant, Miller Forristall, Griffin-Stewart, Zaire Mitchell-Paden, David Njoku and Marcus Santos-Silva.