- Pressure on Browns, NFL after Deshaun Watson accusers appear on HBO’s ‘Real Sports’ | Reactions (Akron Beacon Journal) “With the “Real Sports” segment, the Watson case is now part of the court of public opinion.”
- NFL wants to meet again with Deshaun Watson, and Browns should be concerned – Terry Pluto (cleveland.com) “I don’t know much about the case, and neither do most people – especially many expressing strong opinions.”
- Watson accuser felt ‘scared’ and threatened by Browns QB (Miami Herald) “Watson has denied any wrongdoing and has maintained any sex with the women was consensual.”
- Deshaun Watson’s accuser calls his $230M contract ‘a big screw you’ while Watson’s lawyer says he ‘never did anything inappropriate’ (Pro Football Network) “Multiple sources, including law enforcement officials, have said that there is no audio, video or DNA evidence, in this case.”
- Browns | No timeline for Deshaun Watson decision (Fantasy Guru) “Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s status for 2022 remains up in the air...”
- Browns sign TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart (clevelandbrowns.com) “Additionally, the team waived TE Nick Guggemos”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/25/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
