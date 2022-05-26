- Deshaun Watson, other Cleveland Browns players attend OTAs in Berea (19 News) “Greg Newsome II on Deshaun Watson: “There’s just a different aura about him.” Added he’s a great leader and great person”
- Amid legal issues, Browns QB Deshaun Watson winning over teammates at OTAs: ‘We all love him’ says Nick Chubb (cleveland.com) “He’s been great,’’ running back Nick Chubb said. “The throws he makes are incredible.”
- Nick Chubb Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Extremely Clear (The Spun) “He’ll still always be one of my best friends,” Chubb said. “He’s a great guy. I know with his intensity and his attitude, wherever he lands, he’ll be ready.”
- Browns players Stanton, Garrett and Teller roll the dice for a charity game of Dungeons and Dungeons (News 5 Cleveland) “Viewers will be able to take part in a silent auction to win loot from the Browns and other donors.”
- David Njoku skips OTAs, reportedly ‘close’ on a new contract (Browns Wire) “The 26-year-old former first-round pick played in 16 games last season with 36 receptions, 475 yards and four touchdowns. Njoku’s blocking has been stellar the last two seasons as well.”
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/26/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...