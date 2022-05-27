- Is Signing David Njoku Long-Term The Right Move? (Browns Nation) “The tight end has all the athletic ability in the world.”
- Predicting Baker Mayfield’s Future (Football Outsiders) “Any NFL columnist can speculate about Baker Mayfield’s future.”
- Deshaun Watson interrupts press conference to hand over flashy gift to Browns teammate who gave him No. 4 (CBS) “Deshaun said he was coming to Cleveland, I texted him 10 seconds later and said, ‘Welcome to Cleveland, No. 4.’ That was it,”
- Jadevon Clowney contract details revealed (Yahoo) “According to one report, Clowney turned down bigger deals to return to Cleveland to play with Deshaun Watson”
- Reviewing Browns Twitter Memes And Hot Takes (YouTube) Quincy Carrier takes a look at and critiques some of the better (and worse) attempts at humor with respect to our beloved Orange Helmets
- OBR: Jake Burns on the Browns Defensive Depth (YouTube) “The OBR’s Jake Burns talks about how the Jadeveon Clowney signing could help Chase Winovich and Alex Wright”
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/27/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...