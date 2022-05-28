Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/28/22)

- Cleveland Browns and tight end David Njoku agree to blockbuster contract extension (Beacon Journal) - The Cleveland Browns and tight end David Njoku agreed Friday to a four-year contract extension worth $56.75 million, including $28 million guaranteed at signing, a league source said, confirming an NFL Network report.
- Jakeem Grant Sr. is here to supercharge the return game but wants to prove he can do more (cleveland.com) - New Browns returner Jakeem Grant Sr. had never been scared on a football field before. Not until he went back to field a punt in a preseason game with the Dolphins his rookie year. Grant had returned kickoffs at Texas Tech, but this was the first time he had returned a punt in his life.
- Greg Newsome II embracing nickelback role and all its challenges (Browns Zone) - Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. called nickelback the “hardest position in football.” Greg Newsome II, who’s slotted to play in the slot this season, agrees it’s “very challenging” but added another adjective — fun.
- Jadeveon Clowney back to ‘chase that Super Bowl’ with Browns (clevelandbrowns.com) - Jadeveon Clowney believes the Browns are set to be a better team on both sides of the ball, and that’s why the nine-year veteran defensive end wanted to come back for a second season in Cleveland.
NFL:
- Lamar Jackson responds to criticism over absence at voluntary OTAs, says he will join Ravens eventually (NFL.com) - Lamar Jackson is not at Baltimore’s organized team activities — at least not yet. Entering a contract year, Jackson has chosen to begin OTAs by continuing his training on his own, and he’s far from alone to do so in the history of the NFL. He’s also heard enough of the criticism pertaining to his decision, responding Friday with a declaration he will attend the Ravens’ offseason program at some point.
- How a life-threatening ordeal gave the New York Jets’ Vinny Curry perspective (ESPN) - Vinny Curry saw bad news coming. As he walked off the field after the New York Jets’ final minicamp practice last June, the defensive end was approached by team doctors and athletic trainers. Curry was struck immediately by the concerned looks on their faces. After weeks of revitalizing work with his new team, everything was about to go dark.
- Omar Khan’s first day as Steelers GM strikes similar chord to Kevin Colbert’s (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) - A little more than two decades after hiring a 43-year-old with plenty of NFL experience but no football-playing resume to speak of to be the head executive in their front office, the Steelers hired a 45-year-old with plenty of NFL experience but no football-playing resume to speak of to be their general manager.
- In the Saints’ mostly bright offseason, Alvin Kamara’s uncertainty is a gray cloud (nola.com) - Alvin Kamara wasn’t on the practice field this week with the New Orleans Saints. Dennis Allen didn’t sound worried about it, either. The Saints’ first-year head coach knows his Pro Bowl running back doesn’t need the reps.
