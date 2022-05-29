Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/29/22)

- Center Nick Harris ready for larger role in Cleveland’s offense (cleveland.com) - Nick Harris hasn’t been in the spotlight much in the first two years of his career, but heading into 2022 the center seems poised to step into a starting role on Cleveland’s offensive line.
- Jadeveon Clowney on chasing the Super Bowl in return to Browns: ‘I feel like we’ve got a shot’ (NFL.com) - The Cleveland Browns have been busy fortifying their roster within the last week, re-signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal and ensuring tight end David Njoku’s long-term future with the club by way of a four-year extension after initially placing the franchise tag on the playmaker in March. As far as Clowney is concerned, his return is focused on one thing.
- Thinking about Jadeveon Clowney, Baker Mayfield and OTAs (Terry Pluto) - What do Jadeveon Clowney and Baker Mayfield have in common? Let’s think about how Browns GM Andrew Berry handled both situations.
- Teammates say Deshaun Watson looks great on field, quickly established himself as leader, blocking out distractions despite lawsuits, NFL investigation (Browns Zone) - Deshaun Watson hasn’t talked to reporters since the introductory news conference March 25 but remains the primary topic of conversation regarding the Browns. Whether it’s two of his accusers telling their stories on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” on Tuesday night, the NFL’s investigation of his alleged actions, his lawyers adamantly defending him, or his teammates praising his talent, leadership and generosity, Watson continues to generate discussion — positive and negative.
- Ndamukong Suh among players Las Vegas Raiders could consider with June 1 cap relief (ESPN) -The Las Vegas Raiders have 88 players on their 90-man offseason roster, and while they drafted two offensive linemen, two defensive linemen and a pair of running backs, they still have needs as they enter the final stretch of their offseason program. Particularly at right tackle and in the secondary.
- What to expect from Tua Tagovailoa after the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 offseason (PFF) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is working from behind the eight-ball when it comes to perception in his NFL career. The No. 5 overall pick of the 2019 draft has been vastly outplayed so far by superstar quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, who went No. 1 and No. 6, respectively, in the same draft class. Burrow and Herbert are already unquestionably two of the best quarterbacks in the game, while Tua has been a marginal starter at best. Tua’s play hasn’t been great, but the situation around him may have been prohibitive. That should change this season for the first time.
- Ravens working to revamp secondary after lackluster 2021 season (NFL.com) - For the last few years the Ravens have been known for producing defenses ranked in the top 10 on a consistent basis, but in 2021 a series of injuries to the secondary led to an uncharacteristically weak defensive showing and their first losing record since 2015. And after ranking 19th overall in defense and giving up a league-worst 4,742 passing yards last season, Baltimore is ready to get back to business.
