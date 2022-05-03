Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/3/22)

- Former Browns head coach Hue Jackson loses again after tanking allegations not substantiated by independent review (cleveland.com) “We appreciate the independent investigation led by Mary Jo White and the Debevoise team which brings closure to these allegations that Hue Jackson publicly recanted shortly after they were made and that we’ve known all along are categorically false,” a Browns spokesperson said in a statement.“
- Myles Garrett has procedure to fix eye sight, shares in an ad (Browns Wire) “The marvels of modern medicine and the marvels of social media come together with the defensive end telling us, in an advertisement on his Instagram story, that he had a Lasik procedure to fix his eyesight...”
- Cleveland Browns rookie Perrion Winfrey recruiting Jadeveon Clowney back (Sports Illustrated) “Perrion Winfrey excited to play with Myles Garrett: ‘I’m coming into kill right away with my boy”
- ‘Going to be a very exciting year’: Browns’ Chris Hubbard bounces back from two surgeries (Akron Beacon Journal) “Hubbard will return to Cleveland from Atlanta Sunday to begin participating in the Browns’ offseason program. His manager, Antone Barnes, believes Hubbard was more mentally prepared for triceps surgery than he was after the dislocated kneecap, and Hubbard agreed.”
- Browns are ‘prepared’ to hold on to Mayfield (NBC) “Charles Robinson joins Brother From Another to discuss the Cleveland Browns’ plans for Baker Mayfield in 2022 and what his future looks like in the NFL.”
- The Cleveland Browns should have signed Justyn Ross despite his injury issues (Factory Of Sadness) “He was then cleared to play in 2021 for the Clemson Tigers and was used in a different role to help their new quarterback find his rhythm.”
- ‘Building the Browns’ nominated for five Emmys in 2021 (clevelandbrowns.com) “The in-depth, behind-the-scenes and trendsetting docuseries collected five more Central Great Lakes Emmy award nominations from 2021 for scenes and episodes produced throughout the season.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/3/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
