Browns reportedly looking to hire Eagles VP of Football Ops Catherine Raiche

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly interested in hiring Catherine Raiche, who is currently vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles, for a position in the front office.

The Browns have an opening for an assistant general manager after Kwesi Adofo-Mensah left Cleveland to take on general manager duties with the Minnesota Vikings. It is not clear if Raiche would fill that role or another position, but it would be a “high-ranking” role with the Browns, according to ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi, who was first with the story.

Breaking: Browns pursuing NFL trailblazer Catherine Raiche for high-ranking football position. via TLODhttps://t.co/u9hAGNcIau — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) May 3, 2022

Raiche has spent the past three seasons with the Eagles, overlapping with Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry in 2019 when Berry worked as vice president of football operations for the Eagles.

In her current role, Raiche is involved in every area of football operations and player personnel for the Eagles, which includes pro and college scouting, managing contracts, development of players and staff members, and football research, according to philadelphiaeagles.com.

Prior to joining the Eagles, she worked for five years in the Canadian Football League, first with the Montreal Alouettes from 2015 to 2017, including being assistant general manager in 2017, and then working as director of football administration for the Toronto Argonauts from 2018 to 2019.

Interestingly, Raiche interviewed in January for the general manager job in Minnesota before the Vikings hired Adofo-Mensah.

If the Browns hire Raiche, she would become the first female to hold a high-ranking position in the front office in team history.

Cleveland has been at the forefront when it comes to breaking the gender barrier at prominent positions as Callie Brownson currently serves as chief of staff and assistant receivers coach, Megan Rock is the team’s player personnel coordinator, and Kathleen Wood works as an area scout.