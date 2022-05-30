- Browns’ David Njoku signs 4-year, $56.75 million contract extension (New York Post) “Njoku will now be the fifth-highest paid tight end in the league, with $28 million of the deal guaranteed.”
- John Johnson III has humorous message for David Njoku after new contract (Browns Wire) “Then Friday the latest return came with TE David Njoku signing his huge four-year contract coming off the franchise tag.”
- Jadeveon Clowney says he decided to re-sign with Cleveland Browns to ‘chase that Super Bowl’ (Fox News) “Clowney, who officially re-signed with the Browns last week on a one-year deal, says his belief that Cleveland could win its first Super Bowl, helped influence his decision to come back. “
- Browns won’t cut Baker Mayfield, so Panthers & others shouldn’t hold their breath; No. 2 receiver not a priority: Browns Insider (cleveland.com) “The Browns have no plans to cut Mayfield, even if he’s still on the roster at the start of training camp in July, a league source tells cleveland.com.”
- Reacting To Skip and Shannon Talk About The Browns - Part 1 (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reacts to Skip Bayless’ and Shannon Sharpe’s analysis of Baker Mayfield’s situation
- They Made A Nick Chubb Quote A Headline? Reacting To Skip and Shannon Part 2 (YouTube) Quincy Carrier continues reacting to Skip & Shannon this time over Nick Chubb’s recent quote about his fondness for Baker Mayfield
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/30/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...