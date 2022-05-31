- Browns’ stubborn plan for Baker Mayfield with Panthers split on trade (New York Post) “In a strange way, Deshaun Watson’s status is giving the Browns a little bit of leverage.”
- Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Takes Shot at Browns Receiver (heavy.com) “It’s not the first time Jones has taken a fairly blatant shot at Cooper.”
- Despite no contract with Browns, D’Ernest Johnson focused on playing (Dawg Pound Daily) “The Browns decided they wanted him to come back for 2022 and gave him a $2.4 million tender. As of now, Johnson hasn’t signed the contract but that hasn’t stopped him from showing up.”
- Attorney for accusers: ‘No settlement talks’ in Deshaun Watson’s 22 civil cases (Fox 8) “We haven’t heard from the NFL and don’t expect to,” Attorney Tony Buzbee told the FOX 8 I-Team”
- If needed, Brissett needs to be at least as good as 2021 Mayfield (Browns Wire) “If Watson is suspended and Mayfield is either not on the team or not used as the backup, Cleveland will need Brissett to at least match Mayfield’s performance in 2021.”
- Jake Burns: Watson has everything you want in a modern quarterback (92.3 The Fan) “Jake Burns of the Orange and Brown Report thinks the Browns now have the prototypical quarterback for today’s league.”
- Why Clowney & Myles Will Be Better in 2022! - Film Breakdown (YouTube) Quincy Carrier examines the benefits Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett are likely to enjoy in their second year together.
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/31/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...