- If Browns choose to keep Baker Mayfield, Mayfield may not have many options (Pro Football Talk) “He’s under contract. If he doesn’t show up for mandatory minicamp or training camp, he gets fined. Under the rules of the fifth-year option, a holdout that would cause him to miss preseason games would result in the forfeiture of a regular-season game check (as to Mayfield, that’s $1.04 million) for each preseason game missed. So if he doesn’t show up, he’ll lose a lot of money.”
- Hue Jackson Wanted Browns to Trade for Colin Kaepernick in 2016, per Source (Sports Illustrated) “Jackson was initially interviewed by the 49ers, but since he got the Browns job, he wanted to get Kaepernick on the Cleveland roster. The plan never came to fruition.”
- Cleveland Browns: 3 reasons to get excited about David Bell (Dawg Pound Daily) “There are so many positives with this pick by the Browns. Bell has some of the best hands in all of college football. If you target Bell in a pass, he’s going to catch it.”
- Source: Cleveland Browns set to add Catherine Raiche, Philadelphia Eagles’ VP of football operations, to front office (ESPN) “A Montreal native, Raiche spent five years in the Canadian Football League, including directing football operations for the Toronto Argonauts, before joining the Eagles in 2019 as their football operations/player personnel coordinator.”
- Troy Hill admits he frequently compared Browns to Rams, yearned for return to L.A. (nfl.com) “When I was in Cleveland, I always found myself trying to compare things to how it was done over here in L.A.,” he said.“
- ‘Built to hit home runs’: Breakthrough against Georgia paved Jerome Ford’s way to Browns (Akron Beacon Journal) “Completing his first year at UC after transferring from Alabama, Ford rushed eight times for 97 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards against Georgia.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/4/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
