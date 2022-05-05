- How former Texas Tech basketball player Marcus Santos-Silva earned his NFL opportunity (clevelandbrowns.com) “A few days after Texas Tech fell to Duke, Santos-Silva received a call from Sammy Morris, the Assistant Director for Player Support Development for Texas Tech’s football program. Morris informed him that he was receiving calls from NFL teams asking if he’d be willing to play.”
- Cleveland Browns won’t play any international games this season (Sports Illustrated) “NFL has put an emphasis on traveling outside of the country for games, to get to play in front of the international viewers. There’s even been talk of getting a team in London or Mexico City.”
- Browns Reportedly Sent Cease-And-Desist Letter To Hue Jackson (The Spun) “Additionally, the letter warns Jackson that any claim stating the Browns wanted to lose games or incentivized him to is defamation.”
- Alone in a dark room: Browns’ Chris Hubbard details his long mental health journey (Akron Beacon-Journal) “Hubbard, 31, poured out the details of his story at the annual May luncheon of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Summit County at the Akron/Fairlawn Hilton.”
- Matt Ryan says he’d likely still be with Falcons if it weren’t for pursuit of Deshaun Watson (FoxNews) “Instead, Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, and Watson was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns. And now, Atlanta has neither.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/5/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
