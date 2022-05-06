- OJ Simpson shares thoughts on Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield situation (Cleveland 19) “If I’m the Cleveland Browns, I’m keeping Baker until Deshaun Watson arrives,” Simpson said in a video he posted to Twitter.“
- The opportunity to play closer to home could be a factor in Jadeveon Clowney’s decision (Sports Illustrated) “Clowney was born in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and played his college ball in South Carolina.“
- Biggest blown leads by the Cleveland Browns (Fox 8) “...OLBG researched details on the biggest blown lead by the Cleveland Browns and ranked them by just how crushing the comeback was.”
- Cleveland Browns: Why drafting Cade York will pay off big time (Dawg Pound Daily) “... kickers in the NFL matter. Sure, there are only a handful of good ones on a consistent basis and even fewer who are great, but they absolutely matter.”
- Texans vs. Browns ranked No. 9 on most anticipated games of 2022 list (Texanswire) “According to Nick Shook from NFL.com, the Browns versus Texans tilt at NRG Stadium ranks as the ninth-most anticipated game of the 2022 slate.”
- PFF Reveals Cleveland Browns’ Draft Grade (Browns Nation) “Fans love to rank things or put some sort of tangible evaluation around them.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/6/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
