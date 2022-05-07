Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/7/22)

- Browns got ‘a steal’ with Martin Emerson Jr., former NFL defensive backs who know him say (Beacon Journal) - Martin Emerson Jr.’s shoulder popped out while he tackled an opponent in Mississippi State University’s 2020 season opener, and his reaction stunned cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath.
- Browns should try again to trade Baker Mayfield to the Panthers (cleveland.com) - The Browns shouldn’t give up that easily on trying to trade Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.
- Baker Mayfield still in limbo with Cleveland Browns: How did he get here, and what’s next? (ESPN) - The NFL draft came and went, and quarterback Baker Mayfield is still a member of the Cleveland Browns. The Browns couldn’t swing a trade with the Carolina Panthers, and according to multiple sources, never got close. As talks intensified during Friday’s second round, sources said Carolina wanted Cleveland to pay a significant portion of Mayfield’s guaranteed $19 million salary next season. The Browns balked, and Carolina traded up into the third round to draft Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, killing those trade talks, according to sources.
- Possible Jarvis Landry return to Browns chance ‘decreased’ since the NFL draft (Browns Wire) - Since the Cleveland Browns acquired QB Deshaun Watson, there have been reports about both Jadeveon Clowney and Jarvis Landry returning to the team. While everything still seems to point toward Clowney’s return, with no reporting of interest elsewhere, Landry’s return seems less likely.
NFL:
- Raiders president ‘no longer with organization’ (Las Vegas Review-Journal) - Raiders president Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the team, owner Mark Davis announced Friday. In a statement released by the Raiders on Twitter, Davis said, “Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization. We will have no further comment at this time.”
- New York Jets’ Jermaine Johnson II: From Last Chance U to first-round pick (ESPN) - Jermaine Johnson II had no idea when he committed to Independence (Kansas) Community College that it would be featured in Season 3 of the popular Netflix docuseries Last Chance U. When he showed up in Independence, a tiny city (pop. 8,600) near the Oklahoma border, it was lights, camera, action. The lights and camera didn’t appeal to him.
- How NFL contenders can fix their remaining roster weaknesses (The Ringer) - Now that we’re through the draft and primary wave of free agency, it may seem like teams’ rosters are set. Fortunately for contenders, though, there are still plenty of options to shore up their remaining holes.
- Jameson Williams ready to ‘show the world’ Lions were right to trade up and draft him (NFL.com) - Jameson Williams has already bet on himself and watched it pay off. He’s ready to double down now that he’s reached the NFL. Detroit traded up to the 12th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft solely to select Williams, a player Lions general manager Brad Holmes said later he “was just in love with.” Holmes made the move with the belief Williams “can be a game-changer” for the Lions, who entered the draft in need of receiving talent. Williams sees the same bright future for himself.
