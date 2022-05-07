 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/7/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
Cleveland Browns:

NFL:

  • Raiders president ‘no longer with organization’ (Las Vegas Review-Journal) - Raiders president Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the team, owner Mark Davis announced Friday. In a statement released by the Raiders on Twitter, Davis said, “Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization. We will have no further comment at this time.”
  • New York Jets’ Jermaine Johnson II: From Last Chance U to first-round pick (ESPN) - Jermaine Johnson II had no idea when he committed to Independence (Kansas) Community College that it would be featured in Season 3 of the popular Netflix docuseries Last Chance U. When he showed up in Independence, a tiny city (pop. 8,600) near the Oklahoma border, it was lights, camera, action. The lights and camera didn’t appeal to him.
  • How NFL contenders can fix their remaining roster weaknesses (The Ringer) - Now that we’re through the draft and primary wave of free agency, it may seem like teams’ rosters are set. Fortunately for contenders, though, there are still plenty of options to shore up their remaining holes.
  • Jameson Williams ready to ‘show the world’ Lions were right to trade up and draft him (NFL.com) - Jameson Williams has already bet on himself and watched it pay off. He’s ready to double down now that he’s reached the NFL. Detroit traded up to the 12th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft solely to select Williams, a player Lions general manager Brad Holmes said later he “was just in love with.” Holmes made the move with the belief Williams “can be a game-changer” for the Lions, who entered the draft in need of receiving talent. Williams sees the same bright future for himself.

