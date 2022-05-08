Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/8/22)

- Will the Browns really keep five running backs on the roster in 2022? (cleveland.com) - How many running backs will the Browns have on the roster in Week 1? This is something folks started to wonder about a week ago after the Browns added Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford in the fifth round of the draft.
- Browns eager to see special teams improvements after big offseason additions (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns are set to roll out a completely new look to their special teams in 2022. Cleveland has made additions at every specialist position — save for longsnapper with Charley Hughlett — this offseason and likely completed its final change of the overhaul with the addition of kicker Cade York, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
- Which NFL teams make the most sense for Baker Mayfield? (PFF) - The 2022 NFL Draft passed without any significant movement from the veteran quarterbacks still expected to be available before the season begins. Most notably, Baker Mayfield remains in Cleveland because no team wants to trade significant resources to be on the hook for his fifth-year option price of around $18 million.
- Browns’ Baker Mayfield to Seahawks? Pete Carroll doesn’t envision Seattle trading for a QB (Beacon Journal) - Ya Neva Know how things can change in the NFL, but Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Thursday he doesn’t envision the Seahawks trading for a quarterback.
NFL:
- Jets sign first-round CB Sauce Gardner to rookie contract (NFL.com) - The New York Jets have locked in their lockdown cornerback. The team announced on Saturday the signing of fourth overall pick Sauce Gardner. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but all first-round rookies receive four-year contracts with a fifth-year team option.
- NFL to investigate Raiders after team accused of fostering hostile workplace (Washington Post) - The NFL said Friday it will investigate allegations against the Las Vegas Raiders and their owner, Mark Davis, related to issues in the workplace. The allegations were made by Dan Ventrelle, who said he was fired Friday by Davis as team president.
- Georgia’s Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis can transform Philadelphia Eagles’ defense (ESPN) - For all of the hours spent poring over film, conducting interviews and scouring the country for unearthed prospects and information leading up to the NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles have kept things pretty simple over the past couple of years when on the clock, especially on Day 1 and Day 2.
