- Ravens interested in former Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, per report (CBS) “Landry and the Browns had reportedly not ruled out a reunion, but Cleveland has not contacted the free agent since adding two wideouts in the draft, per Brad Stainbrook, potentially clearing the way for Landry to land in Baltimore.
- Deshaun Watson contract upsetting other teams unsurprisingly a bogus theory (Dawg Pound Daily) “So, that should tell you all you need to know about the situation unless of course, you are still riding with 6.”
- Watch: Browns seventh rounder blow by Patriots first rounder (Browns Wire) “While it is just one practice snap, it is exciting to see the upside of Cleveland’s seventh-round pick versus New England’s first-round selection.”
- Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - The Draft (clevelandbrowns.com) “The latest edition of “Building the Browns” is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns’ official YouTube channel”
- Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North Following Run to Super Bowl LVI (Sports Illustrated) “Cleveland (+180) is the favorite. The Browns finished 8-9 last season, but traded for star quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason.”
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/9/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
